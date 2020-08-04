California Men’s Colony hit with 43 new coronavirus cases

The coronavirus outbreak at the California Men’s Colony (CMC) has worsened significantly, with 43 inmates testing positive for the virus over the past two weeks.

At the end of April, eight inmates and one prison staffer had tested positive for coronavirus at CMC.

New figures from the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) show CMC has 43 active inmate cases and 10 active staff cases. CMC also has 11 resolved inmate cases and three staffers who tested positive for coronavirus and have since recovered and returned to work. No CMC inmate or staffer has died of coronavirus.

As of Monday, there are 1,403 state prison inmates in California with active coronavirus cases, 36 of whom are receiving medical care at outside facilities. A total of 49 state prison inmates have died of coronavirus.

There is also a combined total of 998 CDCR and California Correctional Health Services employees with active coronavirus cases. Eight state prison staffers who contracted the coronavirus have died.

