Pond fire destroys 1 home, damages another

August 4, 2020

The Pond Fire destroyed one home, damaged a second home, ruined 13 outbuildings, and scorched 2,005 acres in rural Santa Margarita and Creston, according to a Tuesday morning Cal Fire press release. Firefighters have reached 78 percent contained.

Overnight humidity helped firefighters with mop-up efforts, which were hampered by strong winds. Crews plan to work throughout Tuesday to extinguish hot spots in the steep, rugged terrain.

Some residents have returned home, while evacuations remain in place for Huer Huero Road from Random Canyon south to Park Hill Road, and at Park Hill Road at Huer Huero Road east to Earthstar Place.

At approximately 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, the Pond Fire was spotted burning near the 3400 block of Kattacreek Road off Huer Huero Road.

