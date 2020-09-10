Front Page  »  

Three people escape burning home in SLO

September 10, 2020

Three residents managed to escape a house that caught fire late Wednesday night in San Luis Obispo.

At bout 11:57 p.m., a 911 caller reported a fire at a home at 1921 Santa Barbara Avenue. San Luis Obispo police officers evacuated two occupants of the home, according to the SLO City Fire Department.

The two individuals reported their roommate may still be inside the burning house. But, the third resident was later located outside.

Firefighters contained the blaze to one room. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.


womanwhohasbeenthere

There was another fire not far away on the same street within the last year. I believe an evidence of an accelerant was found in that one. These are very old wooden buildings, but still…


09/10/2020 12:51 pm
