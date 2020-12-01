Is California planning for a third Cal Poly?

November 30, 2020

The CSU system is looking to Humboldt State University to become the third Cal Poly in the state system, which could result in less impaction at Cal Poly San Luis Obispo.

Of the 23 campuses in the CSU system, Cal Poly San Luis Obispo is the most impacted, meaning the campus has reached its enrollment capacity and cannot accommodate all eligible undergraduates who apply. The two Cal Poly campuses, located in SLO and Pamona, focus on engineering, sciences, mathematics and agriculture, and have a very competitive admission process.

In a Nov. 20 letter, CSU Chancellor Timothy White notes plans to designated Humboldt State a politectnic university.

“I also see the likelihood that the designation and recognition of HSU as a polytechnic university would make your campus increasingly attractive to students from around California and beyond, creating a robust and stable student body at the undergraduate and graduate levels,” White said in his letter.

A few days later, in a press release, Humboldt State President Tom Jackson, Jr. shared his excitement over the request with his campus.

“This is our moment,” Jackson wrote. “First, let’s allow ourselves to imagine, dream, and consider Humboldt as a polytechnic. What are the possibilities for this region and future students? What are the possibilities for new grants and research?”

In his letter, Chancellor White asks Jackson to conduct a self-study on the polytechnic concept, to be completed by spring 2021.

