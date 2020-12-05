Fire burns cars, outbuildings and brush in SLO
December 5, 2020
A campfire burning near the creek off Prado Road in San Luis Obispo ignited adjacent brush on Friday evening. The fire then spread to a neighboring property destroying cars and outbuildings.
Because of a significant fuel load at 50 Prado Road, the city requested additional help. Firefighters from Cal Fire, SLO County Fire, the Atascadero Fire Department and 5 Cities Fire Department helped SLO firefighters extinguish the fire.
A firefighter sustained minor injuries while battling the blaze. He was treated and released at the scene.
