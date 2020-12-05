Newsom’s shelter-at-home begins Sunday afternoon in SLO County

December 5, 2020

Gov. Gavin Newsom’s stay-at-home rules were triggered Friday when the Southern California region’s intensive care unit capacity dropped below 15%. As a result, residents in the region, which includes San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties, will be required to primarily stay at home for the next three weeks.

While under the stay-at-home order hair salons, nail shops, movie theaters, play grounds and wineries are required to close. Restaurants are restricted to take out and delivery and retail businesses to 20 percent customer capacity.

It is suspected the order will go into effect Sunday afternoon.

As cases surge, both California and SLO County set records for coronavirus deaths on Friday: four in SLO County and 202 in California.

During the past two days, SLO County reported 162 new coronavirus cases. Paso Robles leads with 38 new cases, followed by San Luis Obispo with 30, Arroyo Grande with 25 and Grover Beach with 21.

Of the 6,540 confirmed coronavirus cases in SLO County, 5,700 individuals have recovered, and 42 have died. Of those still suffering from the virus, there are 14 people in the hospital — one in the intensive care unit, and 779 recuperating at home.

Cases by city:

Paso Robles — 1,590

San Luis Obispo — 1,527

Atascadero — 575

Nipomo — 477

Arroyo Grande — 397

CMC inmates — 297

Cal Poly residents — 253

Grover Beach — 222

San Miguel — 214

Templeton — 197

Oceano — 178

Los Osos — 116

Morro Bay — 109

Pismo Beach — 99

Shandon — 64

Santa Margarita — 53

Cambria — 42

Creston — 32

Ash-patients — 24

Cayucos — 25

Avila Beach — 12

San Simeon — 7

Other county cases where location has not yet been determined — 30

As of Friday evening, there have been 1,315,352 positive cases, and 19,790 deaths in California.

Currently, more than 14,774,167 U.S. residents have tested positive for the virus, and 285,656 have died.

In addition, the number of people infected with the virus worldwide continues to increase: 66,294,914 cases with 1,525,704 dead.

