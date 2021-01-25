Front Page  »  

California to lift stay-at-home orders on Monday

January 25, 2021

Outdoor dining on Monterey Street with protesters lined up on the sidewalk in the background

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

Gov. Gavin Newsom is expected to lift stay-at-home orders across the state on Monday, the California Restaurant Association (CRA) announced.

Senior officials in Newsom’s administration informed the CRA late Sunday evening that Newsom plans to lift the stay-at-home order in all of California’s regions on Monday, according to a letter the CRA sent to its members. Under the stay-at-home order, restaurants were barred from serving customers both inside and outside.

“A formal announcement is expected tomorrow and we will send you further information as soon as it’s available,” The CRA stated in its letter. “For now, we thought you’d like to know this good news.”

Currently, the Southern California region, to which San Luis Obispo County belongs, along with the Bay Area and San Joaquin Valley regions are under stay-at-home orders. The Northern California and Greater Sacramento regions are not under lockdown orders.

Since ordering new coronavirus rules in early December, Newsom has allowed regions to emerge from the stay-at-home orders if his office projects that in four weeks their ICU capacity will rise above 15 percent. It is unclear what criteria may be factoring into a potential decision to lift the remaining lockdown orders.

In the aftermath of Newsom’s recent decision to lift the Greater Sacramento region’s stay-at-home order, state officials created controversy when they refused to disclose how they project whether a region’s ICU capacity will rise above 15 percent. When questioned about how they make the projections, state health officials said they rely on a complex set of measurements that would confuse and potentially mislead the public if disclosed.


pigsrule

LOL “… unclear what criteria may be factoring into a potential decision to lift the remaining lockdown orders”? It’s called a recall and self preservation. Lord Grewsom and his gang are most importantly about their own power – not what is or isn’t good for the wellbeing of their constituents. The shutdown was about power because a lot of research has stated shutdowns don’t work – for a variety of reason. Science and the recall overwhelmed his want for an Orwellian society. Sacramento proves they’re just the POS’ we know them to be.


01/25/2021 11:58 am
shelworth

Typical gub’ment speak, lots of words saying nothing. Are restaurants open? Inside dinning? Full capacity? Half? Quarter? Are we going back to the rainbow tier system? Geez, they can talk for hours and not say a word!


01/25/2021 9:43 am
itneverends

Gavin’s staff has convinced him that he will have a recall to deal with if he doesn’t cancel his lockdown orders. Everything about politics, not effectively managing the state.


01/25/2021 9:11 am
mazin

Good, let’s NOW wear masks, social distance, washing hands when appropriate. Let’s save our local economy by acting sensible.

This anti-mask stuff is like listening to men that are in their fifth marriage, yet still too prideful to adjust their behavior.


01/25/2021 8:37 am
Mark

It’s really silly that mazin’s post was voted down hard. I’m all for opening up, but I’m also for everyone wearing their masks. What’s wrong with that?


01/25/2021 10:11 am
kevin rise

Yeah it was, downvotes for mazins comment is pretty despicable. You dont go into public when sick, masks are nothing but a benefit, unless you’re a fringe cultist. There needs to be punishment for people willfully not wearing them. Unless your def, to protest masks is literal insanity.


01/25/2021 10:14 am
﻿