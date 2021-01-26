Coronavirus cases continue dropping in SLO County, businesses start to reopen

January 26, 2021

With new coronavirus cases dropping statewide, Gov. Gavin Newsom canceled stay-at-home and curfew orders on Monday.

The state is back under the tier program, with San Luis Obispo County in the most restrictive purple tier. Meaning restaurants can serve customers outdoors, people can get a haircut and open-air workouts can resume.

During the past seven days, the average number of new coronavirus cases in San Luis Obispo County has fallen by 35%, to 157 a day. To enter the less restrictive red tier, the county needs to maintain an average of 19.5 coronavirus cases or less a day.

During the past three days, 605 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in SLO County, bringing the county’s total to 16,758 since the beginning of the pandemic, according to the state, which provides more current data than SLO County.

With seven new deaths during the past three days from COVID-19, there are now 158 confirmed fatalities in SLO County.

There are 52 SLO County residents in the hospital receiving treatment for the virus, with 17 in intensive care units.

Cases by area, these numbers are from SLO County’s delayed reporting:

Paso Robles – 3,298

San Luis Obispo – 3,036

California Men’s Colony (inmates) – 2,290

Atascadero – 1,515

Nipomo – 1,241

Arroyo Grande – 1,205

Grover Beach – 713

Oceano – 594

Templeton – 501

San Miguel – 415

Los Osos – 385

Morro Bay – 341

Cal Poly (campus residents) – 325

Pismo Beach – 266

Atascadero State Hospital (patients) – 202

Cambria – 150

Shandon – 120

Santa Margarita – 112

Creston – 69

Cayucos – 62

Avila Beach – 25

San Simeon – 16

In Santa Barbara County, there have been 27,149 confirmed coronavirus cases and 267 deaths, according to the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department.

Cases by area, these numbers are from Santa Barbara County’s reporting:

Santa Maria — 9,392 Santa Barbara — 4,896 Lompoc — 2,788 Orcutt — 1,446 Lompoc Federal Prison — 1,078



As of Monday evening, there have been 3,199,895 positive cases, and 37,527 deaths in California.

More than 25,861,597 U.S. residents have tested positive for the virus, and 431,392 have died.

In addition, the number of people infected with the virus worldwide continues to increase: 100,298,597 cases with 2,149,859 dead.

Sign up for breaking news, alerts and updates with Cal Coast News Top Stories.

Loading...