Police arrest aggressive barfly in San Luis Obispo

July 1, 2025

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

After getting kicked out of a bar in San Luis Obispo early Sunday morning, a Nipomo man allegedly picked a fight, stole money and tried to stab victim before being officers arrested him.

Shortly before 2 a.m., staff from The Mark on Higuera requested an officer help them remove a disorderly patron who was cursing at the employees. The suspect, 28-year-old Giovani Palombi, was removed from the bar, advised not to trespass and sent on his way, according to the San Luis Obispo Police Department.

About 15 minutes later, dispatch sent patrol officers to a fight near McCarthy’s in the 600 block of Marsh Street.

After Palombi left The Mark, he approached another male who was walking down Marsh and attempted to take a bag the male was holding, police said. The person punched Palombi several times in the face while pulling the bag away from him. Some of the cash that was in the bag fell on the ground.

Palombi then pulled a pocketknife from his pants pocket and tried to slash the neck of the victim. However, the knife was turned with the blade facing the opposite direction.

The victim pushed Palombi to the ground where he began picking up some of the money that had fallen. After collecting a few bills, Palombi again tried to slash the victim.

He then walked away from the scene, heading eastbound toward McCarthy’s. Officers detained Palombi in front of the pub and eventually arrested him on felony charges of robbery and assault with a deadly weapon.

