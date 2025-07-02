Five more Rite Aids in San Luis Obispo County closing

July 1, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

Rite Aids plans to close five more stores in San Luis Obispo County, for a total of eight. The chain is closing more than 400 stores nationwide.

Rite Aids in Los Osos and Atascadero have already closed. The Morro Bay store is slated to close on July 7.

Over the next two months, Rite Aid plans to also close the Arroyo Grande stores at 1690 East Grand Avenue and at 1207 Grand Avenue, the Paso Robles stores at 151 Creston Road and 2424 Spring Street and the San Luis Obispo store at 1251 Johnson Avenue.

On May 5, the company entered Chapter 11 proceedings in U.S. Bankruptcy Court. The company plans to sell or close all of its stores.

