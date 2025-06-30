Man stabs two teens in Cambria, arrested

June 30, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

Deputies arrested man who allegedly stabbed two teens in Cambria on Sunday evening.

Shortly after 9 a.m., a caller reported that two teens – a 14-year-old boy and a 16-year-old boy – had been stabbed on the 2200 block of Main Street. One of the victims was treated at a local hospital and then discharged shortly after.

The second victim was transferred to a specialized care facility for continued observation. Both are expected to recover.

Investigators determined the suspects, both from Delano, and the victims did not know each other prior to the incident.

After obtaining a description of the assailant and his vehicle, deputies began searching for the suspect. A short time later, with assistance from the California Highway Patrol, deputies located and stopped the suspect and his vehicle on Highway 46 at Hidden Valley Road in Templeton.

Deputies arrested 32-year-old Miguel Angel Cervantes for assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm, and 33-year-old Jose Munoz as an accessory.

Investigators are asking anyone with additional information about this incident to contact the detective division at (805) 781-4500.

Share this:

Tweet



Loading...