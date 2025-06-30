Officers arrest armed robber in Santa Maria
June 30, 2025
By KAREN VELIE
Police officers arrested an armed teenager who attempted to rob a home in Santa Maria on Sunday evening.
Shortly after 9:30 p.m., a caller reported a shooting in the 2000 block of N. Via Carro. The victim told officers that two suspects had stolen items from his home, and one fired a shot into the air before fleeing.
Detectives arrived quickly and saw a masked male approaching the victim’s residence. As officers approached, the suspect – later identified as a 14-year-old juvenile – fled on foot after tossing a loaded, un-serialized “ghost gun” equipped with a tactical light and laser.
After a brief pursuit, the officers took the juvenile into custody. He was arrested on multiple weapons violations and one count of armed robbery.
The second suspect, a white man with facial tattoos who fled in a truck, was not located.
