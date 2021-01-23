Prowler grabs at women in Nipomo

January 23, 2021

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a prowler who allegedly broke into two homes in Nipomo early Friday morning and grabbed women inside each of them. Both women were uninjured during the intrusions.



At about 3:30 a.m., a 911 caller reported a male suspect forced his way into a home in the 200 block of North Burton Street and grabbed a female victim. The suspect fled before deputies arrived, according to the sheriff’s office.

Then at about 5:45 a.m., a caller reported a burglary in progress at a residence on the 100 block of E. Tefft Street. While in the home, the male suspect grabbed a woman who he left uninjured.

Investigators believe the same man is the suspect in both incidents. Sheriff’s officials describe the suspect as a light-skinned black man, 25-30 years old, about 5 feet 11 inches tall with a thin build.

The man is said to have short hair and is clean shaven. He was reportedly wearing a hooded sweatshirt, black pants, black shoes and a blue surgical mask. He was possibly walking with a limp.

Detectives are asking that anyone who has information about the case call the sheriff’s department at (805) 781-4550. Investigators are also asking people in the Old Town Nipomo area to check surveillance or doorbell cameras for any suspicious activity that occurred Friday between midnight and 7 a.m.

