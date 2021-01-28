San Luis Obispo County outages, flooding and road closures

January 28, 2021

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

Numerous San Luis Obispo County residents remain without power, and several roads are flooded Thursday morning as a storm continues to soak the Central Coast.

As of 9 a.m., there are power outages impacting areas across the county with larger ones in Cambria, Santa Margarita, Atascadero, Creston and San Luis Obispo.

Cambria has also been hit with flooding. Main Street in Cambria is closed from Windsor Boulevard to Cambria Drive, according to the SLO County Public Works Department.

Other roadways closed because of flooding include River Road in Paso Robles from Wellsona Road to Estrella Road; Turri Road in Los Osos from Los Osos Valley Road to South Bay Boulevard; and San Luis Bay Drive from Highway 101 to Monte Road south of San Luis Obispo.

Additionally, Highway 1 is closed between Ragged Point and Fullers Point in Monterey County because of the risk of mudslides.

Over the last 24 hours, most areas in SLO County received at least 1 inch of rainfall. The measuring station located at Rocky Butte in North County recorded the highest rainfall total, 7.28 inches. The intersection of Santa Rosa Creek Road and Main Street in Cambria received 6.82 inches; Camp San Luis recorded 6.5 inches; and the Los Osos landfill received 5.24 inches of rain.

