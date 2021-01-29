Storm washes away chunk of Highway 1 north of SLO County

January 28, 2021

A portion of Highway 1 about 30 miles north of San Luis Obispo County slid away during heavy rains on Thursday.

Because of the storm, Highway 1 was already closed near the border of SLO and Monterey counties when the slide occurred. Caltrans is sending a team on Friday to access the damage.

“State Route 1 between MPM 40 and the San Luis Obispo county line continues to be impacted by inclement weather, debris flow, flooding, and slides,” the CHPposted on Facebook. “This area is closed to the public. Remain clear of the area and plan alternate routes.”

