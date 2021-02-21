Man’s dead body found at Mitchell Park in San Luis Obispo

February 21, 2021

The dead body of a man was discovered Saturday in Mitchell Park in San Luis Obispo, where he appeared to be camping.

Home to dozens of homeless people in SLO, another camper discovered the man’s body, which appeared blue, according to scanner traffic. Officers and paramedics arrived at the park shortly before 11 p.m. and determined the man had died.

SLO police and SLO County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating the death. Officials are not releasing the man’s name pending notification of his next of kin.

Sign up for breaking news, alerts and updates with Cal Coast News Top Stories.

Loading...