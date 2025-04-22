Earth Fest is co-opting our beloved Earth Day

April 22, 2025

OPINION by MANDY DAVIS

Every year, I have looked forward to getting together with my earth and ocean loving friends to celebrate our love of and commitment to a healthy and sustainable future. We all tabled booths, learned openly from each other, listened to music and danced the celebration of our interconnection and our joy at the beauty of life on a healthy planet.

Sandra Marshal was inspirational as an organizer and a leader, remaining open to all aspects of environmental exploration and steering clear of judgement and censorship of ideologies and information honestly proffered to the public.

Sadly, all of that has changed in an indication of a sign of the times…extreme bipartisanship, blatant censorship of opposing and valid viewpoints, and the wholesale co-opting of what once was a thriving environmental movement. A movement where infant NGOs really protected the earth at all costs instead of selling out to huge “green” industries with empty promises of “renewable, sustainable and environmentally sound” energy sources.

This year, Earth Fest , with the SLO Climate Coalition and Eco-SLO at its helm, has undermined the historic impetus behind the Earth Day Celebration and have made it their own public opportunity to push a politically and industry driven agenda; one that is clearly noted in their online agenda, mission statement and demands of all participating vendors. Earth Fest is no longer a forum for celebration of working towards Earth’s thrive ability.

Instead, it is exclusionary… focused on a specific agenda backed by political entities, wind energy corporations, coalitions and well-funded “environmental” NGO’s pushing for an unrealistic, and unattainable “Net Zero” energy agenda that according to one set of data will help mitigate a coming “climate catastrophe.”

In their minds there is no room for opposing views and valid supportable information that invites a different conclusion than their own. Most certainly there is no room to allow for any input from other environmental NGO’s that oppose the implementation of these bogus “renewable” industries.

REACT Alliance was formed two years ago to assure that earth friendly energy sources be implemented on the Central Coast and to oppose offshore wind after extensive research into the viability of the technology.

Last year we applied for and graciously received approval to provide information in a booth as a caring and important voice in our community at the Earth Day Celebration.

This year we were summarily turned down with this response forthcoming.” After careful consideration, the EarthFest Advisory Committee has decided to decline your application for a booth at this year’s event.

While we welcome diverse perspectives on offshore wind development and other sustainability topics, our commitment to fact-based dialogue and responsible information sharing is paramount. Given REACT Alliance’s history of spreading misinformation, as well as the presence of misleading information currently on your website, we are unable to approve your participation.”

In other words…we don’t agree with you and won’t tolerate any opposition accordingly. To state the presence of misinformation without any specificity is a cheap shot belying a lack of intellectual curiosity or clarity.

To be clear…this year’s Earth Fest is a thinly disguised attempt to guide the public into an uncontested and one sided view of what is truly sustainable and earth friendly by a co-opted group of climate activists, ill-informed public officials and a whole slew of folks that have been financially and politically motivated to support an industry that will forever decimate our coastal environment both onshore and offshore.

“Earth Fest” just by its focus and existence violates one of the major ecological principles…the importance of diversity to the thrive ability of our species and above all, the health and wellbeing of our Earth and Oceans.

Earth Day has sadly been politicized and co-opted by Earth Fest here in SLO County. It is no longer the open and joyful celebration of diversity within a community that is working to better a beleaguered earth and to find truly long-term ecologically viable solutions.

It has become a vehicle to drive an agenda and to undermine intellectual curiosity and information sharing. It is the ultimate example of how much our society is guided by divisiveness, politicization and a desire to censor and demean.

I ask all of you that remember what Earth Day truly is at its core to challenge this new direction, boycott the event and its sponsors, and to recommit to being a true environmental warrior. Live your lives according to an ethic that makes you personally responsible for your footprint on this earth.

Stay intellectually open and curious and fight like hell for the health of our Earth and her Oceans.

Mandy Davis is the president of REACT Alliance and a Morro Bay resident. REACT Alliance is a local organization established to educate and inform the public about the issues involved with offshore wind.

Share this:

Tweet



Loading...