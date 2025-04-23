Grover Beach working to revitalize Ramona Garden Park

April 23, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

The Grover Beach City Council earlier this month approved a final construction contract for revitalizing Ramona Garden Park. The project is slated to break ground in June and last through early 2026.

The improvements to the park include a new amphitheater, bandshell, all-abilities playground, restrooms, event lawn, walkways, benches and picnic tables.

“We are thrilled to move this project forward and take such a meaningful step in revitalizing Ramona Garden Park for our community,” said Grover Beach Mayor Kassi Dee. “By making these upgrades, we’re transforming a long-standing vision into something future generations can enjoy.”

Ramona Garden Park hosts many of the city’s community events, such as the Stone Soup Music Festival and Street Fair and the City’s Summer Concert Series. Through its rehabilitation project, the city aims to create a more inviting, functional and inclusive Ramona Garden Park.

