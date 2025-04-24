Fire damages home in rural Templeton

April 23, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

A fire damaged a residence in rural Templeton on Tuesday evening.

Shortly after 6 p.m., a caller reported the blaze burning at 110 Spanish Oak Lane near El Pomar Drive. Firefighters arrived to find 75% of the home involved in the fire, according to Cal Fire.

One resident safely left the home. No one was injured in the fire.

Firefighters knocked down the blaze in less than an hour and then stayed to overhaul the structure.

Officials are investigating the cause of the fire.

