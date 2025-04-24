Morro Bay City Council halts roundabout project

April 23, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

The Morro Bay City Council on Tuesday directed staff to stop work on the Highway 1, Highway 41, and Main Street Roundabout project.

In 2023, the city council voted 3-2 to start the process of designing the roundabout, with a total estimated cost of $12 million. At the time, Mayor Carla Wixom and City Council member Zara Landrum voted against the project primarily because of the cost.

Prior to halting the project, the city had completed 95% of the environmental reports at a cost of more than $300,000.

In the future, the city council plans to discuss options for the intersection.

