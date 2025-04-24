Front Page  »  

Morro Bay City Council halts roundabout project

April 23, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

The Morro Bay City Council on Tuesday directed staff to stop work on the Highway 1, Highway 41, and Main Street Roundabout project.

In 2023, the city council voted 3-2 to start the process of designing the roundabout, with a total estimated cost of $12 million. At the time, Mayor Carla Wixom and City Council member Zara Landrum voted against the project primarily because of the cost.

Prior to halting the project, the city had completed 95% of the environmental reports at a cost of more than $300,000.

In the future, the city council plans to discuss options for the intersection.

 


A shame. This would be a much needed improvement for an area that can often become a bottleneck. I guess the major problem would be the pedestrians coming over from the high school at lunch to the liquor store and Taco Bell.


This goes beyond pathetic. Morro bay changes city council every 2 years and completely changes direction. It demonstrates that morro bay has no strategic direction. It’s whoever yells the loudest. Main st hghway 41 intersection is a mess. Roundabouts are safer, but that would mean the locals might have to learn how to drive properly. Let’s not cause that to happen!


Let’s just keep morro bay a quaint fishing village!! I would like to know where that quaint village is? All I see is a town full of people who have way too much time on their hands and politicians who want to be a big fish in a little pond.


