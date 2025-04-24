Morro Bay City Council halts roundabout project
April 23, 2025
By KAREN VELIE
The Morro Bay City Council on Tuesday directed staff to stop work on the Highway 1, Highway 41, and Main Street Roundabout project.
In 2023, the city council voted 3-2 to start the process of designing the roundabout, with a total estimated cost of $12 million. At the time, Mayor Carla Wixom and City Council member Zara Landrum voted against the project primarily because of the cost.
Prior to halting the project, the city had completed 95% of the environmental reports at a cost of more than $300,000.
In the future, the city council plans to discuss options for the intersection.
The comments below represent the opinion of the writer and do not represent the views or policies of CalCoastNews.com. Please address the Policies, events and arguments, not the person. Constructive debate is good; mockery, taunting, and name calling is not. Comment Guidelines