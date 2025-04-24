Driver crashes into tree in Creston, suffers major injuries
April 24, 2025
By KAREN VELIE
A driver suffered major injuries in a single vehicle crash in Creston on Thursday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.
At 9:20 a.m., a caller reported a white SUV had driven off La Panza Road near Highway 41 and into a tree. An air ambulance transported the male driver to a hospital for treatment of major injuries.
CHP officers are investigating the crash.
