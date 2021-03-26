Paso Robles police seeking the public’s help to find violent motel intruder

March 26, 2021

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

Paso Robles police have identified one of two would-be-robbers whom a motel clerk fought off earlier this month.

Shortly before 1 a.m. on March 15, two suspects dressed in dark clothing rang the bell at the Economy Inn, summoning the clerk from the backroom. The suspects requested a room, but the clerk told them through the locked front door that the motel was full, according to the Paso Robles Police Department.

The suspects left and then returned minutes later, kicking in the locked office door. The clerk tried to hold the door shut as both suspects pushed their way in.

Once the suspects made entry, they attacked the clerk and demanded money. One suspect was armed with hard knuckles and the other one had a long-bladed object, as well as a prominent “man-bun.”

The clerk fought back, pushing one of the would-be robbers out of the office while being attacked by the other from behind. After the clerk managed to gain separation from the attackers, the suspects fled to a nearby ally.

On Wednesday, police announced they have identified one of the suspects as Isiah Owens, 20, of Paso Robles. Anyone who sees Owens or has information about his whereabouts is asked to call the Paso Robles Police Department or contact Crime Stoppers at (805) 549-STOP.

