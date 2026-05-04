CHP searching for Central Coast driver who hit and killed pedestrian

May 4, 2026

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

The California Highway Patrol is asking the public for help identifying a hit-and-run suspect who struck and killed a pedestrian between Santa Maria and Guadalupe 0n Sunday evening.

At about 8 p.m., an unknown vehicle hit a female pedestrian while traveling westbound from Santa Maria to Guadalupe on West Main Street. The vehicle fled the scene, according to the CHP.

Investigators are seeking anyone who may have witnessed the crash; drivers who were in the area around the time of the collision; or any dash cam or surveillance footage showing vehicles traveling to or from Guadalupe around 8 p.m. Anyone who has information is asked to call the Santa Maria CHP Office at (805) 608-6310.

“Our thoughts are with the victim and their family,” the Santa Maria CHP stated in a social media post. “Let’s work together to hold those responsible accountable and keep our community safe.”

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