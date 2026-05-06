Sheriff’s deputies searching for Templeton burglary suspect

May 6, 2026

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help locating a suspect who burglarized a consignment boutique in Templeton last week.

On April 30, sheriff’s deputies responded to an audible alarm call at the Upscale Resale store located at 590 S. Main Street. When deputies arrived, they noticed that the front entrance French doors were open, and they appeared to have been forced open, according to the sheriff’s office.

Shortly afterwards, the business owner arrived with surveillance footage of the suspect who was wearing a black baseball hat, a gray hooded zip-up sweater, black jeans and a black ski mask and gloves.

The burglar could be seen on an interior camera rummaging through the store. He had several articles of clothing in his hands as he ran through the business, taking clothes off racks, opening drawers and pulling purses off the wall.

Sheriffs’ officials say the suspect left the store in a white truck that appeared to be a newer GMC Canyon with running boards. An estimated loss for the business is currently unknown.

Investigators ask that anyone who has information about the incident, or who recognizes the suspect or his truck, call the Sheriff’s North Station at (805) 434-4290 or Crime Stoppers at (805) 549-7867.

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