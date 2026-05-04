More scrutiny for San Luis Obispo County political committee

May 4, 2026

By KAREN VELIE

A political action committee that supports the reelection of San Luis Obispo County Supervisor Jimmy Paulding amended its disclosures to comply with election laws, an action that instead led to further scrutiny.

Attorney Don Ernst and retired attorney Ray Mattison donated a total of $40,002 to seed the political action committee, though at the time their names were not disclosed. Several days later, on March 26, Paulding’s 2022 campaign committee treasurer Dorthy Hines formed “South County Coalition” as a general purpose committee.

Following allegations of dark money helping to fund Paulding’s reelection, on April 22, SLO County District Attorney Dan Dow sent South County Coalition a letter regarding serious concerns that the committee’s focus on Paulding’s reelection would make it a primarily formed committee with stricter reporting requirements.

On April 23, Hines filed a campaign disclosure report listing Ernst and Mattison’s contributions. She also reported the committee had made $13,573 in expenditures with $10,645 spent on Paulding for professional services, voter lists, graphic design, phone calls, printing and postage.

On April 27, the committee amended its filings to show support for four other candidates: Jim Dantona for the SLO County Board of Supervisors, Greg Hart for California Assembly, Dawn Addis for California Assembly and Salud Carbajal for the U.S. House of Representatives for graphic design, voter lists, phone calls, postage and printing.

In an odd twist, the amended filing reduced the amount the committee previously reported it had spent on Paulding’s reelection from $10,645 to $6,706 while reporting the funds had actually been spent on other candidates.

On April 28, Dow sent Hines a second letter noting that her amended filing did not resolve his concerns.

“The amended April 27 Form 496 for Jimmy Paulding shows that amounts previously reported as expenditures solely supporting Mr. Paulding were later reduced and relabeled through ‘updated allocations,’ indicating that the same underlying vendor expenses were apportioned among additional candidates,” Dow wrote in his letter. “It is the duty of South County Coalition and its treasurer to comply with all applicable laws and regulations, including both California campaign finance law and any applicable federal election law requirements.”

Dow asked the committee to preserve all records, identify every expenditure, and to “review whether your California filings remain materially accurate and complete in light of the committee’s amended reporting and expanded activity.”

The committee contends it has accurately reported all expenditures.

CalCoastNews is asking anyone who has received any mailers or robocalls from South County Coalition or any anonymous sources to call Karen Velie at (805) 234-17033 or email to velieslo@gmail.com.

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