Arroyo Grande drowning victim identified

May 4, 2026

By KAREN VELIE

Authorities identified the Arroyo Grande man who drowned while kayaking off the coast of Montana de Oro State Park on Saturday morning as 78-year-old Ralph Sutter.

Shortly after 10 a.m., a caller reported waves flipped over a kayaker. It appeared Sutter’s life vest somehow slipped off his body.

The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office, State Parks, U.S Coast Guard and Cal Fire responded to the scene. Rescuers located Sutter and performed CPR, but he died at the scene.

“Our thoughts are with Mr. Sutter’s family and loved ones during this difficult time,” according to the SLO County Sheriff’s Office.

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