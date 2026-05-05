Drunk driver crashes into parked car in San Luis Obispo
May 5, 2026
By KAREN VELIE
A drunk driver landed in jail after he crashed into a parked car in San Luis Obispo over the weekend.
Late Friday night, a caller reported a crash on the 1700 block of Garden Street. Officers arrived to find the driver of a white sedan had crashed into an unoccupied parked car.
The driver was sitting in the drivers’ seat and showed signs of being very intoxicated, but not injured.
Officers found nine empty Buzz Ball containers and one half empty Buzz Ball container on the floorboard of the car.
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