Judge silences all parties in the Kristin Smart murder case

April 15, 2021

By KAREN VELIE

A San Luis Obispo County Superior Court judge on Thursday ordered all parties in the Kristin Smart murder case not to talk about the case publicly.

Paul Flores, 44, is charged in the murder of Kristin Smart, who has been missing since 1996. Prosecutors also charged Paul Flores’ 80-year-old father Rubin Flores on an accessory after-the-fact charge.

Paul Flores

During a hearing on Thursday morning, Superior Court Judge Craig van Rooyen ruled in favor of a motion for a protective order Paul Flores’ attorney Robert Sanger filed yesterday. Sanger argued the protective order was needed because of the publicity the case has attracted and the need to secure an impartial jury.

Sanger said goverment already compromised the case, and would continue to do so if not stopped.

Van Rooyen signed the proposed order barring the defendants, attorneys in the case or their agents, law enforcement involved in the case, witnesses and court staff from publicly discussing the case.

Neither Paul nor Rubin Flores entered pleas on Thursday. Van Rooyen then continued their arraignments until April 19.


commonsenseguy

I thinks that’s a good move. Let the wheels of justice roll calmly while the Prosecution dots their I’s and crosses their T’s. Let the evidence be presented at the trial. No need to offer any fodder to this and end up like three ring circus known as blm, Tiana and the rest of the insurgent perps. The same ought to be ordered for them and their attorneys.


04/15/2021 4:42 pm
paragon

Whelp I guess it’ll be a while before we learn more about any of the new developments in this case. :( It’s been almost a quarter of a century with very few answers given to the public, so hey what’s a few more years…


04/15/2021 4:16 pm
