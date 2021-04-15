Judge silences all parties in the Kristin Smart murder case

April 15, 2021

By KAREN VELIE

A San Luis Obispo County Superior Court judge on Thursday ordered all parties in the Kristin Smart murder case not to talk about the case publicly.

Paul Flores, 44, is charged in the murder of Kristin Smart, who has been missing since 1996. Prosecutors also charged Paul Flores’ 80-year-old father Rubin Flores on an accessory after-the-fact charge.

During a hearing on Thursday morning, Superior Court Judge Craig van Rooyen ruled in favor of a motion for a protective order Paul Flores’ attorney Robert Sanger filed yesterday. Sanger argued the protective order was needed because of the publicity the case has attracted and the need to secure an impartial jury.

Sanger said goverment already compromised the case, and would continue to do so if not stopped.

Van Rooyen signed the proposed order barring the defendants, attorneys in the case or their agents, law enforcement involved in the case, witnesses and court staff from publicly discussing the case.

Neither Paul nor Rubin Flores entered pleas on Thursday. Van Rooyen then continued their arraignments until April 19.

