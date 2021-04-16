Former basketball coach arrested for child sex abuse in Arroyo Grande

April 15, 2021

Arroyo Grande police arrested a former girls basketball coach on Thursday for allegedly sexually abusing children in the 90s.

For eight months, officers investigated allegations 61-year-old Daniel Berenguer sexually abused a child in Arroyo Grande. Detectives have since identified two victims, but believe there may be more.

On Thursday, officers searched Daniel Berenguer’s residence in Goleta. Officers then arrested Berenguer and booked him into the San Luis Obispo County Jail on charges of lewd acts with a child under 14, forced oral copulation with a child under 14 and continuous sexual abuse of a child.

His bail is set at $200,000.

In the early 1990’s, Berenguer lived in Santa Barbara County and coached girls’ basketball.

Investigators are asking anyone with information regarding this case to contact Arroyo Grande Police Detective Jeff Smith at (805) 473-5122.

