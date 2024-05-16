Two people killed, two injured in crash in San Luis Obispo

May 16, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

Two people were killed and two were injured in a multi-vehicle crash in San Luis Obispo on Wednesday evening.

Shortly before 9:30 p.m., mutiple callers reported the crash at the intersection of Beach and Pismo streets. Officers arrived to find the multi-vehicle collision and debris on Beach Street, spanning most of the block between Pismo and Buchon streets.

Officers determined three males were traveling in a vehicle southbound on Beach Street at a high rate of speed and did not stop at the stop sign at Beach and Pismo streets. Their vehicle struck another vehicle causing the speeding vehicle to overturn multiple times.

During the collision, the driver and one of the males were ejected from the speeding vehicle. They were both pronounced deceased at a local hospital. Officers suspect alcohol played a role in the fatal crash. The names of the victims are not being released pending notification of their next of kin.

The third passenger was wearing a seatbelt and suffered only minor injuries.

A woman in the second vehicle was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators are asking that anyone who may have information about or witnessed the collision call (805) 781-7312 or Crime Stoppers at (805) 549-STOP and reference case number 240515083.

