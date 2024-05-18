Men arrested for grand theft at San Luis Obispo Home Depot

May 17, 2024

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

San Luis Obispo police officers arrested two Inland Empire men earlier this month after they allegedly committed grand theft at the SLO Home Depot store.

On May 2, dispatchers sent officers to Home Depot for a report of a grand theft that had just occurred. Officers located and stopped the vehicle in which the suspects were traveling.

Police recovered stolen property. Officers also found the driver Gustavo Martinez Rodriguezof and his passenger Damian Delgado in possession of more than 80 grams of methamphetamine, a loaded handgun and drug paraphernalia, according to the San Luis Obispo Police Department.

Officers arrested Rodriguez and Delgado on charges of felony grand theft, carrying a loaded firearm, possession of paraphernalia and transportation of a controlled substance across county lines with intent to sell. The police department commends officers Mangskau, Perlette and Crawford, as well as Detective Peck, for their work on the case.

