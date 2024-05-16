State Parks commission meets in SLO County to discuss Oceano Dunes

May 16, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

The State’s Off Highway Motor Vehicle Recreation Commission is meeting today in Arroyo Grande where they will discuss attempts to phase out off-road vehicle usage at the Oceano Dunes based on controversial allegations dust from the dunes is impacting the health of people on the Nipomo Mesa.

The Oceano Dunes park was established officially during Jerry Brown’s governorship, when the state set aside 1,500 acres for camping and off highway vehicle recreation within the 18,000 acre Guadalupe Nipomo Dunes complex. But now, nearly half the park is gone.

Based on flawed studies and questionable conclusions from the San Luis Obispo County Air Pollution Control District (APCD), State Parks has spent more than $25 million on dust mitigation. However, recent studies show only 14% of dust blowing on the mesa is mineral dust, which could possibly originate at the Oceano Dunes.

In a letter from former San Luis Obispo County administrator Wayne Hall to the commission, he warns that there is very little oversight of the APCD, which appears to be focused on “empire building” and not protecting the public.

“I have seen “projects” where it appeared that all the APCD wanted was money; the statutes were used to leverage as high of a price as they could get as if that was all that was needed (money) to mitigate air pollution,” Hall wrote. “The bottom line is, beware of an agency that was structurally built to serve itself; that builds its’ budget oﬀ of fees; that has little accountability; and that its’ board members have been deeply involved in corruption at other regional agency boards they serve on. The mission is often dwarfed by self-serving interests.”

For years, the commission has discussed the origin and composition of airborne particulate matter (PM10) collected on the mesa. And even though the state has spent more than $25 million on mitigation efforts, during windy periods of time particle level violations are frequent on the mesa.

Between this week and last week, there were 14 violations of the state’s PM10 standard on the mesa–14 violations in just 12 days.

The State’s Off Highway Motor Vehicle Recreation Commission is meeting on May 16 at 9 a.m. at the South County Regional Center at 800 W Branch Street in Arroyo Grande.

