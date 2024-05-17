Complaint filed against UC Santa Barbara over targeting of Jewish student

May 17, 2024

By CCN STAFF

A Jewish legal advocacy organization on Thursday filed a federal civil rights complaint against the University of California Santa Barbara on behalf of the student government president, whom pro-Palestinian protesters have targeted amid the ongoing war in Gaza.

Tessa Veksler, self-described as “unapologetically Jewish,” has faced “severe and persistent antisemitic bullying and harassment on campus by her peers, based on her Jewish shared ancestry and ethnicity,” according to the complaint. The Louis D. Brandeis Center for Human Rights Under Law filed the complaint with the U.S. Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights.

The complaint alleges UC Santa Barbara violated Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, which prohibits discrimination on the basis of race, color and national origin at educational institutions that receive federal funding.

In February, protesters placed signs inside and outside of UC Santa Barbara’s Multicultural Center accusing Veksler of being a racist zionist student body president who supports genocide. Messages on the signs included “Tessa Veksler supports genocide” and “you can run but you can’t hide Tessa Veksler.”

In April, a vandal or vandals allegedly targeted a student government poster featuring Veksler. The Brandeis Center also alleges Veksler was doxxed.

Veksler feared for her safety, suffered from panic attacks and took her final exams for the fall semester online in order to stay off campus and avoid harassment, the complaint states.

The Brandeis Center seeks a series of remedies including a full investigation of discriminatory and harassing conduct directed at Veksler, outreach to the Jewish community at UC Santa Barbara and updating the university’s policies and training. Likewise, the center requested that the university issue a statement condemning antisemitic harassment.

“The university is committed to supporting our students and to investigating and addressing all reports made to it,” UC Santa Barbara wrote in a response to the complaint. “We look forward to working with the Department of Education.”

