Officers seize drugs and guns during probation check in Atascadero

April 26, 2021

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

A probation check in Atascadero on Thursday resulted in the seizure of drugs and guns, as well as a pair of arrests.

Shortly before 4 p.m., county probation officers conducted a check at a home in the 7200 block of Cortez Avenue, according to the Atascadero Police Department. Atascadero police, the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Special Operations Unit and K-9 teams and California Department of Fish and Wildlife personnel assisted with the probation check.

During a search of the home, officers seized a large amount of fentanyl, as well as methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, firearms and ammunition.

Authorities arrested 38-year-old Ryan Stolz on charges of being a felon in possession of firearms, possession of narcotics, willful cruelty to a child and revocation of probation. Officers also arrested 32-year-old Guadalupe Zavala on charges of willful cruelty to a child and being under the influence of a controlled substance.

Officers booked Stolz and Zavala in San Luis Obispo County Jail. Neither Stolz, nor Zavala currently remain in custody, according to the county sheriff’s office website.

