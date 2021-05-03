COVID-19 cases plummeting in San Luis Obispo County

May 3, 2021

The average number of daily COVID-19 infections in San Luis Obispo County has plummeted over the past week, with 50% of eligible residents having received at least one vaccine dose.

The unadjusted weekly average fell from 7.9 per 100,000 people last week to 5.7 per 100,000 currently, according to California case statistics. To move into the less restrictive yellow tier, SLO County needs to have an adjusted case rate of two per 100,000 people or lower.

During the past seven days, SLO County reported 66 new cases. Of those, San Luis Obispo leads with 24 cases, followed by Paso Robles with 13 and both Atascadero and Arroyo Grande with seven.

As of Monday afternoon, 21,196 people in SLO County have tested positive for the virus and 260 have died. There is one SLO County residents in the hospital intensive care unit receiving treatment for the virus.

Cases by area:

San Luis Obispo – 4,265

Paso Robles – 4,147

California Men’s Colony (inmates) – 2,384

Atascadero – 2,024

Nipomo – 1,575

Arroyo Grande – 1,487

Grover Beach – 884

Oceano – 695

Templeton – 634

San Miguel – 527

Los Osos – 495

Morro Bay – 437

Cal Poly (campus residents) – 377

Pismo Beach – 341

Atascadero State Hospital (patients) – 207

Cambria – 183

Santa Margarita – 149

Shandon – 141

Creston – 89

Cayucos – 70

Avila Beach – 31

San Simeon – 21

Bradley – 7

There have been 3,746,563 positive cases, and 61,948 deaths in California.

More than 33,224,223 U.S. residents have tested positive for the virus, and 591,484 have died.

In addition, the number of people infected with the virus worldwide continues to increase: 154,142,43 cases with 3,226,009 dead.

