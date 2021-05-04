Pismo Beach drops plan to purchase homes to create parking

May 3, 2021

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

The city of Pismo Beach has given up its plan to buy two downtown properties on Main Street and convert them into parking lots because of opposition from the owners and tenants.

City officials had been seeking to purchase the properties at 320 and 334 Main Street. Pismo Beach planners argued there is not enough parking in the downtown area, and it is impacting quality of life.

But, the owners said they did not want to sell, and the tenants said they did not want to move. The owners and tenants of the Mains Street properties said the city could not offer anything comparable in terms of compensation and relocation.

Loading...