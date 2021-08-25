Train strikes and kills man on tracks in San Luis Obispo
August 25, 2021
By JOSH FRIEDMAN
An Amtrak train struck and killed a man in San Luis Obispo Tuesday night.
At about 9 p.m., a caller reported the deadly collision occured at Tank Farm Road near Righetti Ranch Road. It is unclear what the man was doing on the train tracks.
Amtrak’s Pacific Surfliner service said the train was delayed by about three hours following the collision. Authorities have yet to identify the victim.
