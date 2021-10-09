SLO County COVID-19 case numbers continue to drop

October 8, 2021

By KAREN VELIE

The number of new COVID-19 cases dropped from a daily average of 60 on Tuesday to 50 on Friday. The number of SLO County residents in hospitals receiving treatment for the virus also continues to drop with 16 currently hospitalized, four in intensive care.

During the past three days, 106 SLO County residents tested positive for the coronavirus. Atascadero leads with 19 new cases, followed by Arroyo Grande with 17, Paso Robles with 14 and both Nipomo and San Luis Obispo with 13 each.

As of Friday afternoon, 28,455 people in SLO County have tested positive for the virus and 331 have died.

There have been 4,678,281 positive cases, and 70,133 deaths in California.

More than 45,128,976 U.S. residents have tested positive for the virus, and 732,285 have died.

In addition, the number of people infected with the virus worldwide continues to increase: 237,961,620 cases with 4,856,084 dead.

