Forest fire closes Highway 1 in Big Sur

January 22, 2022

By KAREN VELIE

A wildfire burning in the rugged hills above Big Sur has scorched 1,500 acres and led to the closure of a section of Highway 1. The Colorado Fire is 5% contained.

Propelled by winds of up to 35 mph, the fire that was first reported at about 7 p.m. on Friday, and quickly jumped Highway 1 headed towards the coast. By 9:30 p.m., the Monterey County Sheriff’s Department was ordering evacuations.

A 21 mile stretch of Highway 1 is closed, from the entrance to Andrew Molera Park in Big Sur to Rio Road in Carmel.


kevin rise

Fire during the rain season. Hm. Big sur has burnt more times in my life in the last ten years than forever statically speaking 500 years or so. No rain for weeks if any, pressure ridge is persistent right over CA in the Pacific ocean all winter aside from our one storm.


01/22/2022 11:56 am
