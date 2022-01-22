Forest fire closes Highway 1 in Big Sur
January 22, 2022
By KAREN VELIE
A wildfire burning in the rugged hills above Big Sur has scorched 1,500 acres and led to the closure of a section of Highway 1. The Colorado Fire is 5% contained.
Propelled by winds of up to 35 mph, the fire that was first reported at about 7 p.m. on Friday, and quickly jumped Highway 1 headed towards the coast. By 9:30 p.m., the Monterey County Sheriff’s Department was ordering evacuations.
A 21 mile stretch of Highway 1 is closed, from the entrance to Andrew Molera Park in Big Sur to Rio Road in Carmel.
