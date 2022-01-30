Grover Beach standoff ends with police leaving the scene

January 29, 2022

By KAREN VELIE

Grover Beach police shut down a portion of the 1200 block of Ramona Avenue later Saturday afternoon after a caller reported an intoxicated man with a gun was causing a disturbance in a home.

Shortly before 5 p.m., officers responded to the home, and with the help of multiple law enforcement agencies, set up a perimeter. The man refused to come outside.

The subject remained uncooperative and refused assistance. Officers were able to help other people leave the home and find lodging for the night. They then determined the subject was having a mental health breakdown.

After more than two hours, officers left the scene. A mental health followup plan has been created to assist the man and any family members.

Loading...