Grover Beach standoff ends with police leaving the scene
January 29, 2022
By KAREN VELIE
Grover Beach police shut down a portion of the 1200 block of Ramona Avenue later Saturday afternoon after a caller reported an intoxicated man with a gun was causing a disturbance in a home.
Shortly before 5 p.m., officers responded to the home, and with the help of multiple law enforcement agencies, set up a perimeter. The man refused to come outside.
The subject remained uncooperative and refused assistance. Officers were able to help other people leave the home and find lodging for the night. They then determined the subject was having a mental health breakdown.
After more than two hours, officers left the scene. A mental health followup plan has been created to assist the man and any family members.
The comments below represent the opinion of the writer and do not represent the views or policies of CalCoastNews.com. Please address the Policies, events and arguments, not the person. Constructive debate is good; mockery, taunting, and name calling is not. Comment Guidelines