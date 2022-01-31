Paso Robles police nab bike thief

January 30, 2022

By KAREN VELIE

Paso Robles police officers arrested a man on Sunday who allegedly snached a bike from Walmart on Saturday.

At about 2:30 p.m., the man walked into Walmart on Niblick Road pushing a cart. Shortly afterwards, he was spotted riding a red bike through the garden department and out of the store.

On Sunday morning, officers arrested Jerrod Snow for allegedly stealing the bike. He has since been released from custody.

