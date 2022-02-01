Grover Beach police corral runaway horse
By KAREN VELIE
Hildago, a 14-year-old horse, escaped from the beach parking lot on Monday fleeing east on Grand Avenue through the City of Grover Beach.
Grover Beach police officers worked to stop the runaway horse. With the help of community members, officers corralled Hildago near the intersection of 10th Street and Seabright Avenue.
“We’re happy to report Hidalgo’s trainer arrived shortly after and all is well,” officers announced on Facebook. “It took some time to get him loaded up, but we’re just guessing he wasn’t ready to leave the beach. Can you blame him?”
