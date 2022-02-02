SLO County turns a corner, COVID-19 cases dropping

February 1, 2022

By KAREN VELIE

San Luis Obispo County reported four new COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday, and a decrease in new cases from a daily average of 649 on Friday to 621 on Tuesday.

Those who recently succumbed to the virus range in age from their 70s to their 90s. The number of SLO County residents in hospitals receiving treatment for the virus has dropped 52% during the past four days, with 44 currently hospitalized, six in intensive care.

During the past four days, 1,172 SLO County residents officially tested positive for the virus. Paso Robles leads with 234 new cases, followed by San Luis Obispo with 171, Arroyo Grande with 135, Nipomo with 133, Atascadero with 105 and Grover Beach with 61.

In SLO County, 48,123 people have tested positive for the virus and 402 have died.

There have been 8,142,456 positive cases, and 80,495 deaths in California.

More than 76,516,202 U.S. residents have tested positive for the virus, and 905,661 have died.

In addition, the number of people infected with the virus worldwide continues to increase: 381,912,086 cases with 5,705,154 dead.

