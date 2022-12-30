SLO County District 2 supervisor race recount canceled

December 29, 2022

By KAREN VELIE

The Paso Robles woman who requested a recount and inspection of ballots received in the District 2 San Luis Obispo County supervisorial race terminated the recount Thursday morning noting issues with transparency.

Supervisor Bruce Gibson defeated challenger Dr. Bruce Jones by just 13 votes in the November election, prompting Stebbens to request the recount. Before the recount was halted, Clerk-Recorder Elaina Cano agreed to count one ballot that her staff had failed to properly tally.

As of Wednesday, Cano’s office had recounted six of the 27 District 2 precincts with no change in the results. The contested ballot had not yet been tallied.

The total cost of the recount was estimated at $80,000. Stebbens had already paid $45,975 before halting the recount.

In a press release, Stebbens outlined her reason for asking for the recount and why she decided to cancel it. Stebbens said she made several records requests weeks before the recount started, but Cano refused to provide multiple records including a list of who actually voted.

Dr. Bruce Jones thanked his supporters and said he plans to continue supporting good government.

