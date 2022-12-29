Front Page  »  

Jones thanks supporters, plans to continue supporting good government

December 29, 2022

Dr. Bruce Jones

OPINION by BRUCE JONES, M.D.

Earlier this month, Elaina Cano, the San Luis Obispo County Clerk-Recorder, reported and certified that Bruce Gibson received thirteen votes more than I did in the District 2 Supervisor’s election. An examination of the election process/partial recount has been in process since Dec.19 by an election integrity group led by Darcia Stebbens, CPA.

This audit was discontinued on Dec. 29.

I want to thank all the people who contributed to my campaign with their time, money and effort.  I also want to thank the people in District 2 who voted for me and the people who tried to vote for me on Nov. 8 in person at their precincts but were disenfranchised from voting the way they wanted to vote.

I will continue to champion fiscally responsible, corruption-free County government.


Adam Trask

“the people who tried to vote for me on Nov. 8 in person at their precincts but were disenfranchised from voting the way they wanted to vote.”


Right. If you really believe that, when do you file a lawsuit? Sounds like sour grapes to me.


12/29/2022 11:18 am
ShootTheMessenger

Poor poor Dr. Bruce claims voters were ‘disenfranchised’ from voting for him is nothing more than a typical case of ‘sour grapes’.

Talk about disenfranchisement…

Gibson faced blatant and unprecedented gerrymandering and still won.

If there were any problems with the ‘system’ then they are typically ‘across the board’ and create equal disenfranchisement and do not favor one candidate or the other.

Unless YOUR candidate loses.


12/29/2022 11:12 am
