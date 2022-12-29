Jones thanks supporters, plans to continue supporting good government

December 29, 2022

OPINION by BRUCE JONES, M.D.

Earlier this month, Elaina Cano, the San Luis Obispo County Clerk-Recorder, reported and certified that Bruce Gibson received thirteen votes more than I did in the District 2 Supervisor’s election. An examination of the election process/partial recount has been in process since Dec.19 by an election integrity group led by Darcia Stebbens, CPA.

This audit was discontinued on Dec. 29.

I want to thank all the people who contributed to my campaign with their time, money and effort. I also want to thank the people in District 2 who voted for me and the people who tried to vote for me on Nov. 8 in person at their precincts but were disenfranchised from voting the way they wanted to vote.

I will continue to champion fiscally responsible, corruption-free County government.

