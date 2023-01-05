Heavy wind and rains cause power outages, flooding in SLO County

January 4, 2023

By KAREN VELIE

Gusting winds and heavy rains bore down on San Luis Obispo County on Wednesday afternoon and evening, downing trees, triggering landslides and causing power outages and flooding.

Thousands are currently without power in SLO County, while those impacted by four earlier outages in Atascadero and San Luis Obispo have had their power restored.

More than 5,500 households, spanning from Los Osos to Cambria, lost power on Wednesday evening.

Between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m., 2,646 PG&E customers lost power in Los Osos and Morro Bay.

From 8:19 p.m. to 9:26 p.m., four outages left 2,941 PG&E customers without power in the Cambria area. The weather is blamed for the outages.

Fallen trees are causing traffic issues, including a tree blocking Highway 1 in Cambria. A 50 foot tree fell on California Boulevard near the CHP Office in San Luis Obispo.

Mud, dirt and rocks are impacting travel on Avila Beach Drive near the Avila Beach Golf Resort.

Flooding has closed Old Morro Avenue at 6th Street in Baywood Park.

Caltrans closed Highway 1 between Ragged Point and Big Sur on Wednesday as a precautionary measure.

