San Luis Obispo County welcomes the first babies of 2023

January 4, 2023

By KAREN VELIE

Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center in San Luis Obispo welcomed its first baby of 2023, a baby boy to Migual and Allyson Hermosillo. Luca Mattias Hermosillo arrived at 10:03 a.m. on New Year’s Day.

The boy weighed 8 pounds, 1 ounce and measured 2o.5 inches long, Tenet Health Central Coast said in a statement.

At 9:04 p.m., Reyna and Lorenzo Garcia welcomed Luca Mattias Hermosillo, the second baby born in SLO County in 2022. The boy weighed 3 pounds, 3 ounces, according to Krista Deans, a spokesperson for Tenet Health Central Coast.

Baby Jesus was in a hurry to be born. He was born less than two hours of arrival at Twin Cities Community Hospital in Templeton, and was born at 31 weeks. Because of his prematurity, a Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center team attended the delivery. Jesus was later transported to Sierra Vista for specialized care in the Level III NICU.

Jesus and mom are both doing well.

French Hospital Medical Center in San Luis Obispo also welcomed its first baby of 2023, according to Sara San Juan, French Hospital’s communication director.

At 11:10 a.m. on Jan. 2, French Hospital welcomed a healthy baby boy to Kylie and Blake Shannon. Mason Shannon arrived weighing 8 pounds, 4 ounces and measuring 21.25 inches long.

Kylie and Blake Shannon are delighted with their new bundle of joy – the first baby for the proud parents.

