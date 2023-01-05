Homeless encampment fire damages storage facility in SLO
January 5, 2023
By JOSH FRIEDMAN
A fire that likely started at a homeless encampment burned part of a storage unit in San Luis Obispo Wednesday evening.
Shortly before 8 p.m., a caller reported a fire at Meathead Mini Storage located at 3600 S. Higuera Street. A sprinkler system kept the blaze in check before firefighters arrived, according to the San Luis Obispo Fire Department.
Firefighters contained the blaze to a single storage unit and then extinguished it. The storage unit fire was likely caused by a blaze at a homeless encampment located behind Meathead Mini Storage, fire officials say.
The comments below represent the opinion of the writer and do not represent the views or policies of CalCoastNews.com. Please address the Policies, events and arguments, not the person. Constructive debate is good; mockery, taunting, and name calling is not. Comment Guidelines