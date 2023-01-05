Homeless encampment fire damages storage facility in SLO

January 5, 2023

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

A fire that likely started at a homeless encampment burned part of a storage unit in San Luis Obispo Wednesday evening.

Shortly before 8 p.m., a caller reported a fire at Meathead Mini Storage located at 3600 S. Higuera Street. A sprinkler system kept the blaze in check before firefighters arrived, according to the San Luis Obispo Fire Department.

Firefighters contained the blaze to a single storage unit and then extinguished it. The storage unit fire was likely caused by a blaze at a homeless encampment located behind Meathead Mini Storage, fire officials say.

