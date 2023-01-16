SLO County weekend rainfall totals, dry days ahead
January 16, 2023
By KAREN VELIE
The last in a series of storms is expected to move through San Luis Obispo County on Monday, with a small chance of rain on Tuesday. Meteorologist forecast mostly dry days through the end of January.
The county saw bursts of rain over the past three days, with the heaviest rainfall on Saturday. Minor flooding occurred in some area, while saturated earth led to multiple small mud slides.
Rainfall totals from Jan. 13 through the morning of Jan. 16:
Arroyo Grande – 1.76 inches
Atascadero – 1.77 inches
Lopez Dam – 2.57 inches
Los Osos – 2.64 inches
Nipomo – 1.29 inches
Oceano – 1.33 inches
Rocky Butte – 7.49 inches
San Luis Obispo – 2.45 inches
San Simeon – 1.99 inches
Santa Margarita – 4.00 inches
Shandon – .92 inches
Templeton – 2.42 inches
Rainfall totals from July 1 through Jan. 13, along with average yearly rainfall:
Arroyo Grande – 18.66 inches to date – average 14.09 inches
Atascadero – 19.22 inches to date – average 12.06 inches
Lopez Dam – 27.74 inches to date – average 18.48 inches
Los Osos – 21.75 inches to date – average 15.77 inches
Nipomo – 15.14 inches to date – average 12.62 inches
Oceano – 15.82 inches to date – average 12.26 inches
Rocky Butte – 60.67 inches to date – average 34.75 inches
San Luis Obispo – 19.05 inches to date – average 16.82 inches
San Simeon – 19.97 inches to date – average 15.12 inches
Santa Margarita – 28.45 inches to date – average 16.96 inches
Shandon – 12.00 inches to date – average 8.44 inches
Templeton – 21.24 inches to date – average 13.05 inches
