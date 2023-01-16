SLO County weekend rainfall totals, dry days ahead

January 16, 2023

By KAREN VELIE

The last in a series of storms is expected to move through San Luis Obispo County on Monday, with a small chance of rain on Tuesday. Meteorologist forecast mostly dry days through the end of January.

The county saw bursts of rain over the past three days, with the heaviest rainfall on Saturday. Minor flooding occurred in some area, while saturated earth led to multiple small mud slides.

Rainfall totals from Jan. 13 through the morning of Jan. 16:

Arroyo Grande – 1.76 inches

Atascadero – 1.77 inches

Lopez Dam – 2.57 inches

Los Osos – 2.64 inches

Nipomo – 1.29 inches

Oceano – 1.33 inches

Rocky Butte – 7.49 inches

San Luis Obispo – 2.45 inches

San Simeon – 1.99 inches

Santa Margarita – 4.00 inches

Shandon – .92 inches

Templeton – 2.42 inches

Rainfall totals from July 1 through Jan. 13, along with average yearly rainfall:

Arroyo Grande – 18.66 inches to date – average 14.09 inches

Atascadero – 19.22 inches to date – average 12.06 inches

Lopez Dam – 27.74 inches to date – average 18.48 inches

Los Osos – 21.75 inches to date – average 15.77 inches

Nipomo – 15.14 inches to date – average 12.62 inches

Oceano – 15.82 inches to date – average 12.26 inches

Rocky Butte – 60.67 inches to date – average 34.75 inches

San Luis Obispo – 19.05 inches to date – average 16.82 inches

San Simeon – 19.97 inches to date – average 15.12 inches

Santa Margarita – 28.45 inches to date – average 16.96 inches

Shandon – 12.00 inches to date – average 8.44 inches

Templeton – 21.24 inches to date – average 13.05 inches

