SLO County’s latest mudslides and damaged roads, photos

January 16, 2023

BY JOSH FRIEDMAN

As several storms pounded San Luis Obispo County over the weekend, multiple roads collapsed, cracked or were covered in mud.

A portion of Stage Coach Road near the Cuesta Grade collapsed because of a mudslide. County staff then closed Stage Coach Road from Highway 101 at TV Tower Road to Highway 101 on the outskirts of SLO, according to the San Luis Obispo County Public Works Department.

In North County, a rockslide covered a small portion of Cypress Mountain Drive. County staff temporarily closed Cypress Mountain Drive from Klau Mine Road to Santa Rosa Creek Road.

Mud and rocks also fell onto Santa Rita Road in the Templeton area. Workers cleared the road, but it remained closed to traffic over the weekend.

Prior to the weekend, the county warned about a possibly unstable hillside in Nipomo. Caltrans closed Division Street in Nipomo between South Las Flores Drive and Riverside Drive after mud and stormwater flowed onto the roadway.

Also in South County, numerous crews worked to shore up the Arroyo Grande Creek Levee with sandbags.

